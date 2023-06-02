Thousands of Illegals & Allies Protest Florida’s New Immigration Laws

The Biden Border Crisis has triggered widespread turmoil throughout the United States, posing a severe threat to American citizens,’ DeSantis declared in a statement. ‘In Florida, we refuse to be passive spectators as the federal government reneges on its legal obligations to safeguard our country. ~ Gov. Ron DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has put e-verify in place, and it’s becoming a problem if we believe NBC News. The other problematic law for illegal aliens is it is a 3rd-degree felony to drive if you’re here illegally or to even transport an illegal alien.

The groundbreaking legislation includes the following provisions:

Employers must use E-Verify or incur a daily fine of $1,000.

Employers who knowingly hire illegal immigrants will have their licenses suspended.

Using a counterfeit ID to secure employment is a felony under this law.

Human smuggling penalties are enhanced. Specifically, knowingly transporting five or more illegal aliens or a single underage illegal alien is a second-degree felony punishable by a $10,000 fine and a prison sentence of up to 15 years.

An allocation of $12 million will prolong the Unauthorized Alien Transport Program, which relocates illegal immigrants to sanctuary jurisdictions. He’s simply sending them to sanctuaries like California and New York!

L ocal governments and NGOs are prohibited from issuing identification documents to illegal aliens. Additionally, all out-of-state driver’s licenses issued solely to illegal aliens are invalid.

Hospitals must gather and report healthcare costs of illegal aliens.

More than 700,000 families living in Florida have at least one illegal alien member, and some are out protesting. Get the buses ready to send them to the declared sanctuaries.

NBC News calls this a large protest:

HAPPENING NOW: The large protest on Atlantic Boulevard comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed controversial immigration law SB 1718 last month that will take effect July 1. https://t.co/bBV0flBHhj — News4JAX (@wjxt4) June 1, 2023

NBD DOESN’T LIKE THE BILL

According to the far-left Peacock network, customers and employees are disappearing. Is it too late for us to have immigration laws? NBC News is on the case.

The film takes close shots, and it’s hard to know if NBC is accurate about the numbers protesting. NBC supports open borders.

The network only interviewed one storekeeper.

There are reports of deliveries halted and stores running out of food because of the new laws, but, according to the AP, that is not true.

TRANSLATION: “Do you support Rep. Gov Ron DeSantis moving “ILLEGAL ALIENS” flown to Florida in the middle of the night by #FJB out of Florida to self described “Sanctuary Cities” in the USA who’ve made it clear they’re open to breaking US Immigration Laws?”. Fixed it for ya! pic.twitter.com/3EqD6kTNv7 — Lido Key Dude (@LidoDude) October 17, 2022

