Thousands of Mail-In Ballots Poured Into NV, Will Take Days to Count

Thousands of Nevada ballots are pouring in, and election officials say it will take days to count. There is no way everyone should be allowed to mail in ballots without an excuse. That is what seems to hold up the counting.

What a shocker. Do you think Laxalt can win?

Overwhelmed election officials in Nevada say that they have been flooded by thousands of mail-in ballots and that it may take several days to count the votes and upload results.

Last year, the state began requiring that mail-in ballots be sent to every registered voter. While ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, they can be counted if they arrive as late as Saturday.

Elections officials have emphasized the need for patience and have not offered predictions on how quickly they will be able to offer tallies.

Jamie Rodriguez, the interim registrar of voters in Washoe County, said she was expecting roughly 16,000 mail-in ballots to arrive on Election Day. She said that those votes would not be counted until Thursday because poll workers were so behind.

[…]

Long waits and continuous warnings from elections officials did not prevent the candidates in a competitive race for a Nevada Senate seat from projecting confidence about their standing. Early Wednesday morning, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, was slightly behind her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt.

In Pennsylvania, a drop box was left unattended with the keys on top.

