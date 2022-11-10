Thousands of Prisoners Released in Nations Close to the US Border

Thousands of prisoners in nations close to the US border are being given early release. Some are even exiled.

Lawmakers in Mexico, Ecuador, and Nicaragua offer early release to thousands of criminals with “minor offenses” or awaiting trial.

In Cuba and Venezuela, lawbreakers and regime offenders are not only being released, many are exiled, The Epoch Times reports.

U.S. security analysts and legislators are concerned. With security forces overwhelmed at America’s besieged southern border, some say the door is wide open to those with a criminal past and no incentive to stay home.

THERE IS PRECEDENT

In September, 300 prisoners were released and sent to the US from Venezuela. These were dangerous people – hitmen, assailants, and drug distributors.

Former border patrol officer Randy Clark wrote an article for Breitbart in which he says that a recent intelligence report states that Venezuela is emptying out its prisons and sending dangerous prison inmates to the United States.

“The report, reviewed by Breitbart Texas, indicates the Venezuelan government, under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro Moros, is purposely freeing inmates — including some convicted of murder, rape, and extortion.

“The intelligence report warns agents the freed prisoners have been seen within migrant caravans traveling from Tapachula, Mexico, toward the U.S.-Mexico border as recently as July. The source, not authorized to speak to the media, told Breitbart Texas the move is reminiscent of a similar action taken by Cuban dictator Fidel Castro during the Mariel boat lift in the 1980s.”

The report indicates Venezuela’s equivalent to the CIA – Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (SEBIN) – has an unknown role in the effort.

Watch: 850 Migrants Cross into Texas Border Town in One Hour https://t.co/W48us3gt7N via @BreitbartNews — Randy Clark (@RandyClarkBBTX) November 2, 2022

