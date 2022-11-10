Far-Left Morning Joe Expands – It’s All MSNBC’s Got

Far-left Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough and his wife, Mika Brzezinski, will have a primetime slot for specials on an undeclared time slot. It could be once a week, a month, or a quarter. If that’s the best they have, MSNBC truly is pathetic.

MSNBC president Rashida Jones said content is key. “I really want the content to drive the placement, and as the year plays out and the ideas play out, that will drive where these things hit,” Jones said.

Jones wants to deal with the usual faux Democrat problems like voting rights. Stacey Abrams is still complaining about the failure of voting rights despite record turnout in Georgia.

“Morning Joe” expanded earlier this year to include a fourth hour, with Scarborough saying the extra hour is “physically ten times as hard as three hours is,” according to Variety. Four hours, he says, “for me is physically ten times as hard as three hours is, and I don’t know why. We’ve had to radically alter our lifestyle.” [He and Brzezinski married in 2018 after he dumped his wife.]

This is apparently the show that gets the most viewers for MSNBC and it doesn’t get that many.

Scarborough said back in April that expanding the morning show is “a great chance to introduce ourselves to people who don’t get up at 3 o’clock in the morning to watch us,” according to the LA Times.

“Morning Joe” outperforms CNN’s “CNN This Morning,” but Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” still consistently leads the 6:00-9:00 a.m. time slot. CNN’s morning show will also reach beyond politics into myriad issues from international news to Taylor Swift’s performances.

Scarborough plans to reach beyond politics and bring in [far-left] celebrities to discuss their issues.

