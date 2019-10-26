Throupler Katie Hill Tweeted Up a Storm Against Justice Kavanaugh

Throupler Rep. Katie Hill, a Democrat, has been dodging reporters’ questions about her affair with two young staffers, one of whom she later promoted.

The Daily Caller staked out her office Tuesday to question her and she called the police on their reporter. It didn’t go anywhere — no arrests.

There aren’t any new nude photos of Ms. Hill today, but CNBC is reporting that her husband claimed in the divorce suit he got multiple jobs at a nonprofit due to her “influence.”

#METOO

A House ethics investigation is looking into her affairs with young staffers. In the #MeToo era, it is not acceptable.

Ms. Hill is mind-blowingly hypocritical and she really is a problem for the Democrats. Her stance against Justice Kavanaugh is really not playing well now.

Her aggressive verbal attacks against the Justice last year look especially bad in light of her escapades with underlings.

Twitchy and a number of other right-wing sites have been posting her anti-Kavanaugh tweets. They do suggest that she suffers from a lack of self-awareness.

Here is something she should not have said in hindsight:

#ThrowbackThursday @RepKatieHill on the campaign trail disgusted by Kavanaugh confirmation challenging Republicans calling out @LindseyGrahamSC “what are you afraid of, what’s in your past”… great question to ask yourself Katie #CA25 pic.twitter.com/eKhJoqf65I — Rosie memos (@almostjingo) October 25, 2019

Let me make my opinion about the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh clear:https://t.co/03YqX5cWTf — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) July 10, 2018

In our most recent #CA25 debate, I was asked about Kavanaugh’s nomination and Dr. Ford’s credibility… I shot down the questioning of a woman’s motives real quick. #TimesUp #BelieveSurvivors https://t.co/HIDnFrRuJU — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 25, 2018

Last week, I hosted a discussion with young women in my community about sexual assault culture and where we go from here. Today is Kavanaugh’s first day on the bench. Women, including myself, are angry – but we are not hopeless. Thank you, @MaeveReston. https://t.co/v3CO7a2sOZ — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 9, 2018

This isn’t working in her favor either:

Donald Trump

Roy Moore

Bill Cosby

Harvey Weinstein

Louis CK

Jeffrey Tambor

Brett Ratner

Al Franken

Ed Westwick

Hamilton Fish

Leon Wieseltier

Terry Richardson

Mark Halperin

Roy Price

Kevin Spacey Here’s an idea. How about we put more women in positions of leadership? — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) November 20, 2017

This is the epitome of hypocrisy:

I quickly opposed the Kavanaugh nomination because he is a threat to reproductive health, campaign finance reform, and our workforce. But now we’re talking about putting a serial predator up for a lifetime appointment in the highest seat we have in the U.S. That can’t happen. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) September 26, 2018