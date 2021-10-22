Look at Our Future and Weep

















Last night at the CNN town hall, Joe Biden made it quite clear he thinks 1st responders must be fired for not getting vaccinated with the experimental COV vaccine. (two clips)

COV is a virus that will continually mutate. It isn’t going away and to get vaxxed every so many months is where we are headed. That’s nuts.

It’s not only about the vaccine, our authoritarian administration is planning to suspend our Bill of Rights indefinitely using COV as an excuse. Is that the new normal you are willing to accept?

Look at this clip — does it sound familiar?

NEW – Australian Premier Dan Andrews plans to "lockout" unvaccinated citizens, only vaccinated will be able to participate in the economy in the future.pic.twitter.com/G0aghDIU7I — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 7, 2021

Next…

We already have a quarantine facility in Washington State.

