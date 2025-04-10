Tim Walz Calls Elon a “Greedy Bastard,” Backs It Up with a Lie

Elon Musk paid over $11 billion in taxes last tax cycle, one of the highest individual tax payments in history. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz lied about it, calling him a “greedy bastard” who does not pay taxes.

Walz knows he’s lying, but he wants to spread the word to people who believe blindly.

“I think Democrats supporting families, supporting the working class, supporting unions,” Tim said, “but I think we have to separate and have a message here.

“It’s okay in America to be successful. We should celebrate that when people are successful, what my beef is, what my beef is, once you get successful, don’t be a greedy bastard, not pay your taxes. Don’t do that. Pay your tax and do that. And let those, let those young men who see this.

“Now I would argue this, we’re creating a false narrative from them that everybody is super rich and has Lamborghinis and life is easy, but that’s what we’re going to have to figure out in our society about social media and all those things.

“But I don’t think we should be the party that demonizes someone because they’re able to afford something, or they’re able to work hard and got something.

“What we should demonize is people like Elon Musk and those people that do that. And that’s different. That’s different.”

He’s doing this while Tesla is under threat, and Elon has received thousands of death threats. Walz is a nasty individual.

Elon paid over $11 BILLION in taxes last year. How can they so assuredly lie? They’re banking on the American people being uninformed and too lazy to do their own research. https://t.co/RoRZ9kNUHF — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email