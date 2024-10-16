Tim Walz: “I’ve Been With Police Every Step of the Way”

Goofball Tim Walz lies and lies. After defunding the police, he pretends he’s their best friend.

While he let Minneapolis burn, he thanked the “protesters” for their “commitment to safely protest during this pandemic”—an apparent reference to wearing masks—and “encouraged everyone to be safe, especially in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

During a press conference, he said, the “tools of restoring order are viewed by so many as the things that have oppressed and started the problem in the first place.” He spoke of “people who are concerned about that police presence of an overly armed camp in their neighborhoods.

He added, “I will not patronize you as a white male without living those experiences of how difficult it is to have a police force occupying one’s neighborhood.”

“I’ve Been with Police Every Step of the Way.”

Tim Walz says, “in Minnesota I had made the largest investment in history into law enforcement community safety. I have been there every step of the way.” Walz abandoned police during the George Floyd riots and let their station burn. Kamala helped bail out the arsonists. pic.twitter.com/bHOY1WkIJ1 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) October 14, 2024

Tim Walz Did This

Police Feel Helpless

Former Minneapolis police officer Steve Dykstra explains in the clip below to a Fox News host just how bad Minneapolis is. He left the force in the summer of 2020 and says the city officers “feel helpless.”

That is the goal of the Left. They want to tear it all down.

He said, “This goes back before George Floyd. Since around 2015, I know the city of Minneapolis has been backpedaling, taking tools away from police to enforce the law and keep the streets safe,” Dykstra told “America’s Newsroom.”’

The problem was building up for years as city officials took away the “tools.”

