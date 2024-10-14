Tim Walz Praised Radicals Destroying Columbus Statues in 2020

More Clown News on Columbus Day

Low-IQ communist Tim Walz addressed radicals tearing down Christopher Columbus statues in 2020. He said, “It was an act of civil disobedience that we need to make sure people feel that there is a proper outlet to address what are legitimate concerns around which they view as a genocidal monument that they have to walk to in their democracy.”

First, we are a Constitutional Republic, not a socialist democracy, and second, destroying public property is not an act of civil disobedience—or, if it is, J6 was also simply that.

Former social studies teacher Tim needs a history lesson. Christopher Columbus was not a genocidal maniac. He was a defender of the Indians. However, Columbus was not a fan of the cannibals, but perhaps Tim thinks we should honor cannibals and set them up in sanctuary cities. Some cartels require their killers to eat their prey.

Read about Columbus here.

During the BLM riots in 2020, rioters tore down a statue of Christopher Columbus outside the MN State Capitol. Tampon Tim responded by saying “It was an act of civil disobedience” and that the rioters had “legitimate concerns around what they view as a genocidal monument.” pic.twitter.com/DA91ZrKm99 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024