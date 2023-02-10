Don’t Visit Mexico, the Nation Whose Cartel Members Pour Through Our Borders

Don’t let your children go to Mexico on spring break. The State Department issued the strongest possible “do not travel” warning for six states due to threats of “crime and kidnapping” as a former US Marshall claims cartels are infiltrating once-safe resorts.

The State Department has issued its highest-tier warning for some parts of America’s neighbor to the south that are run by drug cartels and pose potential threats to American tourists.

The “do not travel” warning has been issued across six of 32 Mexican states due to “crime and kidnapping.”

Robert Almonte, a former US marshal in the western district of Texas, told NewsNation that there “is a cartel presence in these resorts,” some of which have long been considered safe.

Puerto Vallarta, a popular spring break destination, is run by cartels. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel trafficks a “significant proportion of the fentanyl and other deadly drugs that enter the United States,” according to the Treasury.

Of Mexico’s 32 states, just two are currently listed under the State Department’s lowest level “normal precautions” designation – Campeche and Yucatan.

Almonte says to stop visiting Mexico until the cartels are under control.

Do Not Travel To:

Colima state due to crime and kidnapping .

and . Guerrero state due to crime .

. Michoacan state due to crime and kidnapping .

and . Sinaloa state due to crime and kidnapping

and Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.

and Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping.

Reconsider Travel To:

Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:

Exercise Normal Precautions When Traveling To:

