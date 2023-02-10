Don’t Visit Mexico, the Nation Whose Cartel Members Pour Through Our Borders

Don’t let your children go to Mexico on spring break. The State Department issued the strongest possible “do not travel” warning for six states due to threats of “crime and kidnapping” as a former US Marshall claims cartels are infiltrating once-safe resorts.
With our open borders, these are the people pouring into our country. What will it take to make people angry and demand change?
The State Department has issued its highest-tier warning for some parts of America’s neighbor to the south that are run by drug cartels and pose potential threats to American tourists.
The “do not travel” warning has been issued across six of 32 Mexican states due to “crime and kidnapping.”
Robert Almonte, a former US marshal in the western district of Texas, told NewsNation that there “is a cartel presence in these resorts,” some of which have long been considered safe.
Puerto Vallarta, a popular spring break destination, is run by cartels. The Jalisco New Generation Cartel trafficks a “significant proportion of the fentanyl and other deadly drugs that enter the United States,” according to the Treasury.
Of Mexico’s 32 states, just two are currently listed under the State Department’s lowest level “normal precautions” designation – Campeche and Yucatan.
Almonte says to stop visiting Mexico until the cartels are under control.
Do Not Travel To:
- Colima state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Guerrero state due to crime.
- Michoacan state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Sinaloa state due to crime and kidnapping
- Tamaulipas state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Zacatecas state due to crime and kidnapping.
Reconsider Travel To:
- Baja California state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Chihuahua state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Durango state due to crime.
- Guanajuato state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Jalisco state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Morelos state due to crime.
- Sonora state due to crime and kidnapping.
Exercise Increased Caution When Traveling To:
- Aguascalientes state due to crime.
- Baja California Sur state due to crime.
- Chiapas state due to crime.
- Coahuila state due to crime.
- Hidalgo state due to crime.
- Mexico City due to crime.
- Mexico State due to crime.
- Nayarit state due to crime.
- Nuevo Leon state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Oaxaca state due to crime.
- Puebla state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Queretaro state due to crime.
- Quintana Roo state due to crime and kidnapping.
- San Luis Potosi state due to crime and kidnapping.
- Tabasco state due to crime.
- Tlaxcala state due to crime.
- Veracruz state due to crime.