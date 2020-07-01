Tolerant Dem ‘protesters’ look down on cops, belittle Black cops

These largely-white youth of privilege want us to become like them.

They put down the police as “illiterate rubes,” when many police are college-educated and all are brave, ready to protect fools like them. These ungrateful young people obviously don’t think much of the working class.

They are so racist that they call a Black cop a “Black Judas.”

Yet, they are the caring, tolerant, civil ones according to them.

They are also the Democrat militia.

Anyone who hates America, the working class, and Black cops, as they do, is my enemy.

These young people are over-indulged and arrogant.

What Hong Kong is going through is oppression and their protests are real. These astroturf kids are ignorant.

As Ian Cheong wrote on Twitter, “The dancing they/them in the skirt who’s yelling at cops is your new normal because you tolerated too much and were taught to think that tolerance was to be a virtue in and of itself.”

Americans think they can’t judge a thing or criticize anyone who is on the protected list. Don’t be silent. Speak up. They are mistreating people. Don’t accept this.

Watch:

Black Lives Matter protesters at the NY CHAZ brag about their college educations and mock the police for being uneducated, working class, illiterate rubes. They also call a black cop “black Judas” or race traitor. pic.twitter.com/HD01cu2ZVc — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 1, 2020