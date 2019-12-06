Tolerant, ‘heartbroken’ leftists threaten Jonathan Turley, demand his firing

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Law scholar and George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley, who testified yesterday at the House Judiciary Committee, is being threatened for not parroting the leftist mantra. His testimony yesterday called for civility and open dialogue between the different factions. He spoke of the rule of law and explained the constitutional problems that would arise from this impeachment — without evidence of a crime.

His reward is to have lunatics demand his firing from George Washington.

Professor Turley talked about the “rancor and rage” and the need to dial it down. He took a lot of abuse during the hearings for merely laying out the problems of impeaching for a non-impeachable offense.

But, don’t worry, Democrats are heartbroken and prayerful. Just ask Catholic Nancy.

THE IMPEACHMENT ANNOUNCEMENT BY SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

“In America, no one is above the law,” Speaker Pelosi said.

“The facts are uncontested.” “The president abused his power.”

[Uh, no they’re not uncontested.]

“The president’s actions have severely undermined the Constitution,” she said as she subverts the Constitution to impeach the President without a crime.

“Our democracy is at stake. He wants to corrupt the election for his own benefit. His actions are in defiance of the founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve and protect the Constitution,” she continued.

Sadly, but with confidence and humility with allegiance to our founders and with hearts full of love for America today I am asking our Chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said.

“Sadly,” and “with hearts full of love for America?”

CATHOLIC NANCY IS PRAYERFUL, ALL “HEARTBROKEN” DEMS ARE

Pelosi is “prayerful.”

She is devilishly Catholic. Clearly, she had a bad teacher for her catechism classes. If she is so religious and heartbroken, why doesn’t she reach out and stand up for Professor Turley?

What Buck Sexton says:

  • The operative word in this article is “lunatics” How does anyone work with people like this? I believe its time to take back our Country in 2020 and drain the swamp (including university elites } once and for all.

    Reply