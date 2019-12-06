Tolerant, ‘heartbroken’ leftists threaten Jonathan Turley, demand his firing

Law scholar and George Washington University professor Jonathan Turley, who testified yesterday at the House Judiciary Committee, is being threatened for not parroting the leftist mantra. His testimony yesterday called for civility and open dialogue between the different factions. He spoke of the rule of law and explained the constitutional problems that would arise from this impeachment — without evidence of a crime.

His reward is to have lunatics demand his firing from George Washington.

My call for greater civility and dialogue may have been the least successful argument I made to the committee. Before I finished my testimony, my home and office were inundated with threatening messages and demands that I be fired from GW. https://t.co/X3wsqPTZBj — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) December 5, 2019

Professor Turley talked about the “rancor and rage” and the need to dial it down. He took a lot of abuse during the hearings for merely laying out the problems of impeaching for a non-impeachable offense.

But, don’t worry, Democrats are heartbroken and prayerful. Just ask Catholic Nancy.

THE IMPEACHMENT ANNOUNCEMENT BY SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI

“In America, no one is above the law,” Speaker Pelosi said.

“The facts are uncontested.” “The president abused his power.”

[Uh, no they’re not uncontested.]

“The president’s actions have severely undermined the Constitution,” she said as she subverts the Constitution to impeach the President without a crime.

“Our democracy is at stake. He wants to corrupt the election for his own benefit. His actions are in defiance of the founders and the oath of office that he takes to preserve and protect the Constitution,” she continued.

“Sadly, but with confidence and humility with allegiance to our founders and with hearts full of love for America today I am asking our Chairman to proceed with articles of impeachment,” Pelosi said.

“Sadly,” and “with hearts full of love for America?”

PELOSI: “In America no one is above the law … the facts are uncontested: POTUS abused his power for his own political benefit, at the expense of our natl security … [his] actions have seriously violated the Constitution … POTUS leaves us no choice but to act.” pic.twitter.com/96AAGBdANw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 5, 2019

CATHOLIC NANCY IS PRAYERFUL, ALL “HEARTBROKEN” DEMS ARE

Pelosi is “prayerful.”

Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “Democrats, too, are prayerful, and we will proceed in a manner worthy of our oath of office to support and defend the Constitution of the United States from all enemies, foreign and domestic, so help us God.” https://t.co/VJApYr9Gs8 pic.twitter.com/j13k48IUC7 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) December 5, 2019

She is devilishly Catholic. Clearly, she had a bad teacher for her catechism classes. If she is so religious and heartbroken, why doesn’t she reach out and stand up for Professor Turley?

Catholic Nancy do you pray for the souls of those millions of children aborted out of convenience as a form of mistake control!Because that, as a Catholic ,should offend you but you hide that one behind a woman’s right to choose abortion instead of God’s law?! shocking hypocrisy https://t.co/ZV2BjJtrvr — Robert Davi (@RobertJohnDavi) December 5, 2019

What Buck Sexton says:

Congressional Democrats’ newfound reverence for the founders and the Constitution is so hilariously disingenuous and opportunistic, especially “prayerful” Pelosi — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 5, 2019