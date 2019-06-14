Tolerant Seattle Mayor Jenny Won’t Condemn Vicious Anti-Semitism

We first saw this story on The Daily Wire and it riled us up. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan believes strongly in justice, equality, tolerance, and all the values espoused by the hard-left, like harassing bakers who don’t want to make cakes violating their religion and praising those who believe in unfettered abortion.

Unfortunately, none of it applies in any way if the person is not a leftist ideologue.

She is grateful for extreme abortion.

Thank you, @RepJayapal, for your courage and honesty about the choice you made. And thank you for fighting for the rights of all women to do the same. https://t.co/F9IsmMYV0a — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 14, 2019

At the same time she promotes abortion of fully-developed babies, she can’t bear the thought of losing one single Orca.

Even the loss of one single orca would greatly undermine decades of recovery efforts—or even make it impossible. I call on the U.S. Navy to do their part to keep our waters healthy and safe for all sea life in the Puget Sound.https://t.co/KMP8iARjuB — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 13, 2019

She stands strong against those pesky religious bakers and hopes they lose their businesses.

Appalling and unjust – a jarring reminder how easily “rights” are denied by wrongly using a veil of faith to disguise hate. We must never stop organizing. We must live our lives with pride. We must all link arms to stand for justice and equality. https://t.co/CJwpMohLgb — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 4, 2018

At the same time, she wildly promotes Pride at all times.

Our Pride month artwork is inspired by past and present struggles for justice for and by LGBTQIA communities. Find related booklists, recordings, local histories and more: https://t.co/G7DCndGhLZ #SPLPride pic.twitter.com/0JK2qbc2Po — Seattle Library (@SPLBuzz) June 12, 2019

That is because Mayor Jenny supports equality and tolerance of people who support her ideolgoy only.

Despite her history of ‘tolerance,’ she is refusing to comment on the vile anti-semitism aimed at a conservative Orthodox Jewish candidate running for the Seattle City Council.

SHE WON’T CONDEMN ANTI-SEMITISM AGAINST A CONSERVATIVE

According to The Daily Wire, Ari Hoffman, a candidate in District 2, has been targeted on 8Chan by threats suggesting that he should be killed, prompting the FBI and the Seattle Police department to investigate. The post on 8Chan included a photo of Hoffman’s family.

The trolls are even calling out his young son, claiming he “literally looks like a anti-Semitic caricature.”

Another user says “Jews are the most cancerous trash on this planet and anyone who defends them is just as trash.”

It goes on and on

Despite entreaties to her office to reject this anti-semitism, Mayor Jenny is silent, and so tolerant is she.

1: The first of two emails from @MayorJenny’s office complaining they didn’t like a recent story. 2: My texts trying to get a response from her office about virulent anti-Semitism waged against a Council candidate. Ignored when I ask for info. Pestering me when I don’t. pic.twitter.com/nKdv3FmFwN — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 13, 2019

THIS IS WHAT SOCIALISM LOOKS LIKE

This is who the Democrats are and this is what Seattle has become.

The new far-left Democrats will always choose ideology over virtue, goodness, truth, and life itself. Mr. Hoffman wants to save Seattle and offer a descenting voice on the hard-left City Council since the city is going down — and fast.

Is Seattle dying? Yes. But more than that, City “leaders” are letting it die, choosing ideology over actions on homelessness that is ruining this city. Here’s an excerpt from my last appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News. pic.twitter.com/XxIMTwYdeU — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 21, 2019