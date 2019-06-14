Tolerant Seattle Mayor Jenny Won’t Condemn Vicious Anti-Semitism

By
S.Noble
-
0

We first saw this story on The Daily Wire and it riled us up. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan believes strongly in justice, equality, tolerance, and all the values espoused by the hard-left, like harassing bakers who don’t want to make cakes violating their religion and praising those who believe in unfettered abortion.

Unfortunately, none of it applies in any way if the person is not a leftist ideologue.

She is grateful for extreme abortion.

At the same time she promotes abortion of fully-developed babies, she can’t bear the thought of losing one single Orca.

She stands strong against those pesky religious bakers and hopes they lose their businesses.

At the same time, she wildly promotes Pride at all times.

That is because Mayor Jenny supports equality and tolerance of people who support her ideolgoy only.

Despite her history of ‘tolerance,’ she is refusing to comment on the vile anti-semitism aimed at a conservative Orthodox Jewish candidate running for the Seattle City Council.

SHE WON’T CONDEMN ANTI-SEMITISM AGAINST A CONSERVATIVE

According to The Daily Wire, Ari Hoffman, a candidate in District 2, has been targeted on 8Chan by threats suggesting that he should be killed, prompting the FBI and the Seattle Police department to investigate. The post on 8Chan included a photo of Hoffman’s family.

The trolls are even calling out his young son, claiming he “literally looks like a anti-Semitic caricature.”

Another user says “Jews are the most cancerous trash on this planet and anyone who defends them is just as trash.”

It goes on and on

Despite entreaties to her office to reject this anti-semitism, Mayor Jenny is silent, and so tolerant is she.

THIS IS WHAT SOCIALISM LOOKS LIKE

This is who the Democrats are and this is what Seattle has become.

The new far-left Democrats will always choose ideology over virtue, goodness, truth, and life itself. Mr. Hoffman wants to save Seattle and offer a descenting voice on the hard-left City Council since the city is going down — and fast.

Leave a Reply