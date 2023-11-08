Tomorrow: Antifa, BLM, Islamists Hold a “Day of Rage”

Pamela Geller wants the Day of Rage shut down because they terrorize communities and target American manufacturers like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, and General Dynamics.

They wouldn’t be able to terrorize if we had adequate law enforcement, but most major cities governed by Democrats will not enforce the law. They’ve even obliterated laws and crimes without running them through legislatures. DAs and AGs have now assumed powers they should not have.

The plan to look like Nazis, which is appropriate. They’ve been waving swastikas around.

SHUT IT DOWN Nov 9 Day of Rage: Islamic,Leftist Destroyers Terrorize Communities, Target Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Raytheon, Northrop Grumman, General Dynamics “Wear black armbands” Like the Nazis. Destroying America in the cause of Hamas atrocities.https://t.co/aj3sz8Rkfu pic.twitter.com/1GGzt73RZb — Pamela Geller (@PamelaGeller) November 8, 2023

The ire comes from the censure of Rep. Rashida Tlaib. It was building up after Jabalya was bombed.

THE BOMBING OF JABALYA

The bombing of Jabalya is causing a lot of rage. Israel bombed the tunnels, and surrounding buildings collapsed as collateral damage. It was one of the major Hamas headquarters. The mastermind of the October 7 massacre, Biari, was present and was killed. The IDF found a treasure trove of information on the terrorist network.

His right-hand man was also killed.

Hamas tunnels compromised the terrain with the tunnels, causing sinkholes and the loss of lives.

WOW. Watch this.@skynews own military analyst tells the truth about the Jabalia ‘refugee camp’ bombing He confirms that the residential buildings in Jabalia were not targeted and people died because they remained in the buildings, instructed to do so by Hamas Share pic.twitter.com/4T0j4owfIQ — We Stand With Israel (@SussexFriends) November 1, 2023

An Unknown Number of Gazans Were Killed

When Gaza reports the number of dead, they include the Hamas terrorists. The ringleader of October 7 was killed in the Jabalya bombings, which continue.

In a statement, the IDF said: A short while ago, IDF fighter jets, acting on ISA intelligence, killed Ibrahim Biari, the Commander of Hamas’ Central Jabaliya Battalion. Biari was one of the leaders responsible for sending ‘Nukbha’ terrorist operatives to Israel to carry out the murderous terror attack on October 7th.

Jabalya residents claim that several minutes after an Israeli air strike, the ground around them began to collapse, leading to massive casualties. Many of them fell into sinkholes along with the structural frames of the apartment buildings.

Hamas has also acknowledged the death of the terrorist, Biari, and of the presence of an underground operations center. And natural sinkholes are not found in Gaza.

The Hamas tunnels created the sinkholes.

Three craters mark the bomb strikes. The strikes are very close together, indicating they were precision-guided munitions. Those craters are surrounded by massive failure of terrain.

The building at the left, adjacent to a bomb crater, is not knocked down, while other buildings nowhere near a visible crater have disappeared. This corroborates the structural collapse of buildings reported by survivors rather than indicating bomb damage. All of this points to an underground complex like those Hamas has showcased to its allies.

Hamas terrorist give RT a tour of their tunnel network in Gaza – called the Metro. Video shows Hamas fighters with weapons (ATGMs, RPGs, Snipers, machine guns) waiting in advanced tunnels to conduct surprise counterattacks on @IDF Have power, fuel, other services. pic.twitter.com/CrAKlPNUqM — John Spencer (@SpencerGuard) October 31, 2023

This indicates the strikes are on high-value military targets, and the weapons used were proportional to the target.

According to RedState, while Jabalya is called a refugee camp, It has high-rise buildings and high-end retail outlets. It has been a hotbed of Hamas activity dating back at least to the First Intifada in 1987.

Israel has routinely given warnings that they are going to bomb. Gazans claimed that they gave no warning. There are also reports that Hamas has not allowed the Gaza is to leave, and there are still 300,000 living in this area.