Tonight will be all about Bernie’s “looney side” with toddlers running around naked

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota was left stunned and speechless when Tim O’Brien, a senior adviser to billionaire Michael Bloomberg, appeared Tuesday on CNN to expose the “loony side” of Bernie Sanders.

He said there is a reason he is called “Crazy Bernie.” O’Brien also made it clear that Bloomberg will make tonight all about Bernie.

“He hasn’t been vetted as thoroughly by the media as some of the other candidates, other Democrats on the stage,” O’Brien said of Sanders.

He made mention of Bernie’s essays from the 1970s in which he talked about toddlers running naked and touching each other’s genitals. Bernie also wrote about women’s rape fantasies.

All she could say was “What? What!.”

Camerota either never heard this or couldn’t believe he was saying it on air.

It seems that Bloomberg will hit Bernie with this tonight. If Camerota never heard it, which is unforgivable for an anchor, then how many Americans listening tonight know about it.

When Bernie wrote those things, he was making a point and he was 28-years-old. For example, his 1972 rape essay for the Vermont Freeman, Bernie says was, a “piece of fiction” exploring gender stereotypes—”something like Fifty Shades of Grey.”

He related cancer to sexual repression in his one essay.

He’s still crazy and if we can indict Justice Kavanaugh for something that likely didn’t happen 36 years before, certainly Bernie has to be held accountable for his crazy essays. They do delve into his psyche, and a nasty trip it is.

The real story here is Camerota hadn’t a clue. The media is worthless.

HERE ARE A COUPLE ISSUES BLOOMBERG WILL USE TO SMACK BERNIE DOWN

It sounds like it will be can’t miss TV.

We can’t have a nominee who has voted to:

– Block the Brady Bill 5 times

– Allow guns on trains and planes

– Protect gun manufacturers from lawsuits

– Prohibit funding for research into stopping gun violence Unlike Bernie Sanders, I will always take the fight to the gun lobby. — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 24, 2020

Fidel Castro dejó un oscuro legado de campos de trabajo forzado, represión religiosa, pobreza extensa, ejecuciones por fusilamiento y el asesinato de miles de sus compatriotas. ¿Y Bernie quiere hablar de programas de alfabetización? — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 24, 2020