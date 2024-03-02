Top German Generals Did Discuss Blowing Up the Crimean Bridge

RT posted an article headlined, “Alleged audio of German officers discussing Crimean Bridge attack leaked” in which top ranking Germany Generals privately discussed “a potential German operation to bomb the Crimean Bridge in Russia.

Russia intercepted the call. During the call, the generals seem to admit they are directly involved in the Ukraine war and want to blow up the Crimean Bridge.

The highest levels of the German government have now confirmed that the audio is real. Berlin launched an investigation into the “serious” breach of secured communications.

“What is being reported is a very serious matter and that is why it is now being investigated very carefully, very intensively and very quickly,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in Rome.

They were only concerned that the call was intercepted, not about the plan.

Germany’s military has also confirmed the leaked recording and won’t say anything further pending an internal investigation.

The 38-minute audio was dated February 19 and features four officers of the German air force (Luftwaffe), including its head General Ingo Gerhartz and deputy chief of staff for operations, Brigadier-General Frank Graefe.

These fools will get us into war with Russia and eventual nuclear war. This is madness.

