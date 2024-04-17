Whistleblower Resigns from Fake News NPR After Airhead CEO Blasts Him

NPR whistleblower Uri Berliner has resigned from NPR after 25 years. He is a liberal man, but he’s not into the woke ideology.

He has tried to change NPR quietly from within, but that hasn’t worked. After attempting to address the issue with a thorough review of his findings regarding biased news reporting and getting nowhere, he decided to go public.

Unfortunately, the new CEO is even more Woke than the last one. Instead of evaluating their performance, she decided to tear into Mr. Berliner.

The Story

“I am resigning from NPR, a great American institution where I have worked for 25 years. I don’t support calls to defund NPR. I respect the integrity of my colleagues and wish for NPR to thrive and do important journalism. But I cannot work in a newsroom where I am disparaged by a new CEO whose divisive views confirm the very problems at NPR I cited in my Free Press essay,” Berliner wrote in a statement published on X.

All Mr. Berliner did was post the obvious we have all seen, especially these past four years.

The new CEO, Katherine Maher, is a radical Marxist. Her X feed shows her to be very biased.

If you want to know all about Woke, go to the publicly funded NPR. But if you want real, factual, unbiased news, don’t go there.

His colleagues were angry about his astonishingly honest report in the free press. He told the truth about the biased reporting on the Covid lab series, Russia, Hunter Biden‘s laptop, and their embracing of the theory of systemic racism. They also downplayed the racism following October 7.

He also pointed out that almost everyone there is pretty far left. They used to have conservatives at NPR and more independent types, but no longer.

His colleagues said they didn’t want to work with him anymore. The CEO suspended him for five days and told him it was his “final warning.” He was also told he could not work with outside news organizations. They were likely referring to his very honest interview with Chris Cuomo on News Nation.

He posted his resignation letter here:

NPR CEO Maher believes there's no such thing as truth. She said so in her TED talk.

NPR PR chief Edith Chapin said she “strongly disagreed” with Mr. Berliner and that they were “very proud “of their “exceptional work.” They believe in “inclusion,” she stressed and said it’s critical to their telling the new stories of this country in the world. In other words, they will continue to be Woke, and nothing will change that. They are leftist activists, not reporters.

This is ridiculous. Everyone knows they’re fake news due to bias. They need to get out more.

Watch:

