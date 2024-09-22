Top WEF Advisor Calls for Control of Social Media Algorithms

Yuval Noah Harari, the globalist philosopher advisor to the World Economic Forum (WEF), wants social media company owners like Elon Musk to be held liable for the content their platforms’ algorithms promote.

The globalist movement to silence opponents is in high gear as they near their target.

Harari has no respect for our right to free speech. “They always try to protect themselves by appealing to freedom of speech… the companies need to take responsibility for their algorithm,” Harari declared.

He wants them accountable for algorithms amplifying or suppressing some messages [the ones they like or don’t like.]

They are now going directly to the guts of the platforms.

“If the algorithm is writing it, then you’re definitely liable for what your algorithm is writing.”

Undoubtedly, they want to make use of AI they program directly or indirectly.

Harari said most information is “junk” and sinks truth. He wants the elites to decide what should draw attention.

Harari wants you to believe he cares about the authors. What he really wants is to control the entire platform. He is a tyrant, pretending he believes in free speech. Don’t be fooled by this snake.

NEW: WEF’s Harari says social media company owners like @elonmusk should be ‘liable’ if their algorithms push ‘unreliable’ content. “They always try to protect themselves by appealing to freedom of speech.” Harari says reliance on institutions like legacy newspapers and… pic.twitter.com/VJDXV4xWwM — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 9, 2024