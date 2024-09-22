Gen. Mark Milley Was Rewarded Instead of Court Martialed

Sentinel reported several times, and most recently on September 23rd, that it is now proven that Donald Trump called for 10,000 National Guard on January 6. When we wrote about it, we concentrated on the role of the J6 panel, but it’s important to note that General Mark Milley’s role was traitorous. He was rewarded for it when he should have been investigated.

In wartime, he would have been shot for what he did or probably did.

On January 3, 2021, just three days before the protest, General Milley recalled the president saying, “Hey, look at this. There’s going to be a large amount of protesters here on the 6th. Make sure that you have sufficient National Guard or Soldiers to make sure it’s a safe event.”

Mark Milley is the military leader who is concerned about manufactured “white rage.”

In response to these revelations, Chairman Loudermilk released the following statement:

“Pentagon leadership prioritized concerns of optics over their duty to protect lives,” said Chairman Loudermilk. “President Trump met with senior Pentagon leaders and directed them to make sure any events on January 6, 2021 were safe. It is very concerning that these Senior Pentagon officials ignored President Trump’s guidance AND misled Congressional Leaders to believe they were doing their job when they were not. The DoD IG’s report is fundamentally flawed. It does not draw conclusions from the interviews they conducted but pushes a narrative to keep their hands clean. We have many questions for them, and we will continue to dig until we are satisfied the American people know the truth.”

He ignored President Trump’s order and hid the information from J6 investigators and the media.

Then, he turned around and reportedly took control of the US military.

This is described in the book Peril by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa. Milley refuses to respond to the allegations. He said he’d review the book’s accusations and get back to investigators Sen. Grassley and Rep. Banks. He refuses to do so.

Milley is accused of mandating the military take a loyalty oath to him.

This is the man who colluded with his Chinese communist counterpart. Other military leaders were involved and need to answer for this, or they will do it again. And the next time, they might be successful in the overthrow of the President.