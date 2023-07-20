Totalitarianism as the Left Tries to Destroy Jason Aldean

THIS IS WHAT TOTALITARIANISM LOOKS LIKE

People on the far-left watch a music video they don’t like, and they don’t simply complain -they try to destroy the guy – in this case, Jason Aldean is the target. This is more proof of the neo-Totalitarianism destroying the USA. The song and video they tried to cancel are now number one.

Most Americans don’t want this.

CMT (Country Music TV) removed Jason Aldean’s “Try That In A Small Town” music video that addresses left-wing riots, soft-on-crime policies, and gun control efforts.

A CMT spokesman did not comment further after removing the video, but the left wing demanded it and called it a pro-lynching song.

In the video, Aldean contrasts the more peaceful life in the small towns and the chaos and anarchy in the cities.

The video shows real-life footage of violent riots and crimes as Aldean and his band perform the latest single in between the clips. “Sucker punch somebody on a sidewalk, carjack an old lady at a red light. Pull a gun on the owner of a liquor store. Ya think it’s cool, well, act a fool if ya like,” read the lyrics. “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face. Stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you’re tough.”

“Well, try that in a small town. See how far ya make it down the road,” reads the chorus.

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has extended an open invitation to the artist to perform on the governor’s residence lawn.

Noem said, “I am shocked by what I’m seeing in this country with people attempting to cancel the song and cancel Jason and his beliefs,” she stated.

About Aldean, the songwriter, and his song, Noem said, “We support them, we love them. Thank you for writing a song that America can get behind. And boy, keep singing, keep playing. And if you want to come to South Dakota, I’ll let you play anywhere,” she said in her video.

My thoughts on “Try that in a Small Town”…. @Jason_Aldean pic.twitter.com/umJ8qFvy2o — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) July 19, 2023

They Call It Pro-Lynching

Jason Aldean responded to the insane comments made about the song and video:

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous. There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.

As so many pointed out, I was present at Route 91-where so many lost their lives- and our community recently suffered another heartbreaking tragedy. NO ONE, including me, wants to continue to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart.

Try That In A Small Town, for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. Because they were our neighbors, and that was above any differences. My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don’t agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that’s what this song is about.

Rob Schmitt covered it last night:

