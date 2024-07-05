Tough New Florida Law for Morons Taking Over Streets

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, more than 9,200 citations were issued for street racing or stunt driving between 2018 and 2023.

Some of those races have led to deadly crashes.

A new law went into effect July 1.

First-time offenders can face a fine up to $2,000 and a loss of a license for up to one year. Repeat offenders could face a third-degree felony and a fine up to $4,000 dollars if they break the law again within a year of their first conviction and lose their license for two years.

The law also states that it is a third-degree felony if someone in a street takeover interferes with the movement of an emergency vehicle. The driver can face a fine of $4,000 and a five-year prison sentence.

LA should take a lesson from this. It can be stopped with law enforcement. Cars are weapons in these takeovers.

These dumb criminals could also lose their cars for a forfeiture offense.