Trade adviser says Chinese Communist Party destroyed most powerful economy ever in 60 days

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” in an exclusive interview that President Trump “built the most powerful and beautiful economy in the world in three years,” but, “the Chinese communist party took it down in 60 days.”

Navarro made his comments days after House Republicans launched a “China Task Force” to coordinate a strategy against the geopolitical threat from Beijing.

The group will set priorities, gather information, and coordinate approaches to the threat coming from China, including dealing with legislation, The Washington Post first reported.

