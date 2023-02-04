Trade Figures Show China Is Helping Russia in Ukraine

Trade figures show China is providing the technology to Russia despite sanctions.

According to a Wall Street Journal review of Russian customs data, China is providing the technology that Moscow’s military needs to prosecute the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine despite an international cordon of sanctions and export controls.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the customs records show Chinese state-owned defense companies shipping navigation equipment, jamming technology, and fighter-jet parts to sanctioned Russian government-owned defense companies.

In addition to the trade figures

Secretary of State Blinken, a complete fool, was heading for Beijing this past weekend to discuss it, but then the balloon happened.

While this is going on, we have a spy balloon harassing us and flying over missile silos, and our country is being invaded. Russians and Chinese have been coming into the country illegally. Does anyone think that maybe they don’t have our best interests at heart and they are here to destroy us through propaganda or actual bombings?

At the same time, the US and the UK are giving away all the weapons they’d need to fight a war in the United States.

The Sun is reporting that all of the UK’s 30 serviceable AS-90 self-propelled artillery guns have been sent to the Zelensky regime.

“The decision to give them away has stripped two Royal Artillery regiments, based on Salisbury Plain, Wilts, of all their working weapons,” wrote the outlet, which added that an artillery source told them: “If gunners don’t have guns, we can’t fight, we can’t train.”

While all this is going on, we are destroying the foundation of our energy sector. We have already sent the petrodollar and the global financial structure (SWIFT) to Hades when we weaponized it.

Our foreign and domestic policies are insane. We have Democrats trying to destroy us from within with a feeble president “in charge,” while our enemies are exploiting the opportunity.

Related