The fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris cannot be stopped at this point, days before Easter Sunday. This is a cathedral that survived barbarians for nearly a thousand years, even the Nazis. The construction of the cathedral began in 1163 and it was completed 100 years later.

The spire has fallen and the roof of the cathedral is gone. It is under renovation and some are guessing the two things are connected. The fire is still raging. Firefighters can’t even get fire retardants or water to the cathedral.

There are water reservoirs in parts of the Cathedral but nothing is happening. Nothing is happening to stop it.

THE MOMENT THE SPIRE FELL

VIDEO: Flames engulf areas of scaffolding linked to renovation works at Notre-Dame as crowds watch unfolding disaster https://t.co/WDcouvbM1X pic.twitter.com/Uw10Qr5Kgu — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 15, 2019

Trump has reacted.

So horrible to watch the massive fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Perhaps flying water tankers could be used to put it out. Must act quickly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 15, 2019

The intensity of the flames coming out of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris… pic.twitter.com/JDAMCXFMk4 — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) April 15, 2019