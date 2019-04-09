Train wreck! De Blasio wants a ‘program of actual redistribution’

New York City mayor and potential 2020 candidate Bill de Blasio went full-blown communist during his appearances in Nevada. The presidential hopeful called for “a program of actual redistribution” of wealth before a massive crowd of 35 people.

During a meet-and-greet in Las Vegas, Nevada with progressive activists, a woman asked de Blasio to explain his position on reparations.

REPARATIONS — SURE!

“There’s no question that the issue of reparations has to be taken seriously,” the mayor said in a meeting attended by about 35 activists, according to the New York Post. “I do believe the way to do it is to form a very public commission and say, ‘What is the way to address this problem once and for all?’”

He got in a bit of trouble, however, when he brought in other allegedly marginalized groups. DeBlasio apparently “all lives mattered” the question and that is unforgivable.

“He did what a lot of candidates do, they, ‘All lives matter’ it. They try to broaden reparations for everyone,” Leslie Turner, 37, told The Post after the event.

“It’s actually ok to say, ‘This is actually for black people. We shouldn’t shy away from talking about what reparations specifically for black people could look like,” Turner said.

ACTUAL REDISTRIBUTION & MUCH HEAVIER TAXES

The New York City Mayor said there needs to be a “bigger discussion about income inequality and oppression of other groups including Latinos, Native Americans, Asian and women. I think we’re going to need something bigger even in a way, broader even in a way, then some of the ideas that have been put out there … I think a program of actual redistribution which includes much heavier taxes on the wealthy. The ultimate resolution has to be profoundly economic.”

He’s a little confused. The oppression is of whites, Christians, and Jews right now.

“The ultimate resolution has to be profoundly economic,” he asserted.

FEW COME TO SEE HIM

There were only 35 people in attendance.

In an appearance in one small town, only seven party leaders showed up. In still another, 120 seniors showed up which is how many usually show up. He is a train wreck and so is his presidential campaign.

He’s already on the record as saying New York City has “plenty of money” but it’s just “in the wrong hands.” DeBlasio has said at other times that he wants to redistribute the nation’s money.

The New York City mayor has also talked about wanting to seize private buildings if they are in the wrong hands.

New York City is a mess and he wants to be the President — the commie president.

Democrat New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio repeatedly declined to endorse capitalism when pressed by Susan Del Percio on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” instead saying that the U.S. should be “redistributing” wealth. pic.twitter.com/RTcpw3xGig — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 15, 2019