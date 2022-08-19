That 6 Ft Social Distancing Was Made Up Also

For all intents and purposes, Dr. Ashish Jha, the Biden White House’s COVID response coordinator, admitted the “six feet of social distancing” thing was made up. Dr. Jha dropped the nugget in a “Path Forward” video on Tuesday. He was addressing the Chamber of Commerce, another pathetic bunch of mercenaries.

“There’s really a new way of thinking about who is going to get infected,” Dr. Zha said. “We used to spend a lot of time talking about 6 feet of distance, 15 minutes of being together. We realize that’s actually not the right way to think about this. That’s not the, kind of, the most accurate way to think about this.”

“What we know about this virus, particularly these very contagious subvariants that are out there right now, it is really about the quality of air you’re breathing around you,” Zha continued. “In a crowded indoor space with poor ventilation, you can be infected within minutes.”

If only they followed the science. They never really did.

Watch:



It’s not a “new way of thinking.” He’s not honest.

WE KNEW THAT

Even after the evidence was clear that 6 feet distancing was meaningless, the health authoritarians would not relent.

An MIT study in April 2021 found that staying 6 feet apart indoors does almost nothing to stop the spread of COVID-19.

We were locked down, education was seriously disrupted, prisoners were unnecessarily set free, and businesses were ruined thanks to distancing.

One researcher said the risk of exposure from an infected person is similar at 6 feet and 60 feet.

The study said the bigger variables were mask-wearing, ventilation, and what space is used for.

According to MIT researchers, the rule was based on an outdated understanding of how the coronavirus moves in closed spaces.

They pulled it out of an old hat.

The reseachers said other variables — like the number of people in a space, whether they wear masks, what they are doing, and the level of ventilation — were much more important.

A 2019 report can be viewed on this link. Go to page 37, and you will see that the report indicates a very low overall quality of evidence for contact tracing, keeping children from school, shutting down workplaces, avoiding crowding, or quarantining exposed individuals.

They recommended quarantining the sick, not the healthy.

In the beginning, Dr. Fauci said we shouldn’t wear masks, and we could go on cruises – except for the elderly. What changed? It was pure politics.

