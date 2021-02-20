Deeply unpopular Kamala Harris is positioning herself









There appears to be a possible transition taking place from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris. She has taken some serious calls from world leaders not on a par with her.

She spoke with President Macron and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Harris also spoke with the Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

What is most terrifying is the fact that she’s a communist, not that Biden isn’t pushing the exact agenda Harris would push. However, for them to move on to The Great Reset — world socialism — they need someone more cogent than Joe Biden.

Ian Haworth, an Editor, and Writer for The Daily Wire, explained why we should very concerned:

The combination of Kamala Harris — a deeply unpopular candidate during the primaries whose radicalism is being actively masked by a suddenly-adoring legacy media — and Joe Biden — whose entire career has been a string of foreign policy failures — should worry conservatives and moderates alike as the Biden/Harris (or should I say Harris/Biden) administration fleshes out their global agenda, which seems to involve handing the reins to Kamala Harris far earlier than anyone could have predicted.

The global agenda is The Great Reset. They even use the same slogan — build back better. It’s a plan for elites to run the world without a middle class.

Dinesh D’Souza gives us some additional information on Kamala:

.@KamalaHarris portrays herself as the quintessential historical victim of racism and sexism. What she doesn’t want you to know is she’s descended from a Jamaican slave-owner who owned five plantations and over 200 slaves. @VP pic.twitter.com/Hy1MQUaq23 — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 19, 2021

Kamala Harris Is Very Popular As You Can See:

The meteorologist on CBSLA, Alex Biston, posted a raucous welcoming home crowd cheering the arrival of Kamala Harris. Of course, one can see how she got those 81 million votes with Joe. She was the vote-getter.

Maybe Ms. Biston published this by accident?

Look at the crowd:

