US Middle Class to Pay Climate Reparations Worldwide

As Americans suffer from inflation and a war no one should want, unelected climate dignitaries and world leaders head for the Egyptian resort town of Sharm-El-Sheikh in mid November for COP27. They will fly in their gas-guzzling private jets to solve the “climate crisis.” They will do it on the backs of the US and EU middle class.

The World Economic Forum, the fascistic and globalist Big Business alliance behind the Great Reset agenda, is publicly arguing that “climate reparations” must be “top of the agenda at COP27.”

The questions to be resolved at COP27 are focused on how much money governments must extract from the struggling middle classes of the “developed” world to bribe “developing country” governments and kleptocrats. “Climate” is the new Covid. Freedom is in danger.

The World dictatorships are demanding reparations in the trillions of dollars for floods, droughts, rain, snow, anything they can falsely blame on so-called rich nations.

“By 2050, the economic cost of loss and damage in developing countries is estimated to be between $1-1.8 trillion,” WEF “expert” and propagandist Abhinav Chugh wrote on the increasingly controversial organization’s website. He grabbed that figure out of his magic hat. There is no proof tying all this together, but COP27 will pretend there is.

THE GREEDY DEMANDS OF AUTHORITARIANS

A group of largely corrupt governments styling itself the “Alliance of Small Island States” (AOSIS) is demanding that taxpayers in wealthier countries hand over huge sums for a “response fund” that will help “climate victims recover from the loss and damage caused by present and future climate shocks,” according to the WEF.

This “Alliance” will be backed by the largest group of governments and dictatorships within the UN system. Known as the G77 + China, the alliance represents about two thirds of the UN’s member governments. And it is openly seeking to turn the UN into an “emblem of global sovereignty.”

COP27’s goal is to put the UN in charge of the world, period.

THE US WANTS THE MIDDLE CLASS TO PAY REPARATIONS

Speaking at the globalist Council on Foreign Relations, Biden administration “climate” Czar John Kerry indicated a willingness to fork over huge sums of American tax dollars to the UN and its member governments, though he did not offer a specific figure. “We’re very concerned about the impacts of climate on all of these countries,” Special Climate Envoy Kerry explained at the globalist institution, pointing to nations dealing with natural disasters while pretending that these were caused by Americans’ SUVs and power plants.

Former traitor Kerry couldn’t be further left.

Kerry’s appearance on Tuesday at the [Deep State] Council on Foreign Relations addressed the U.S. position on “loss and damage” at COP27, Axios reports.

“Loss and damage” refers to industrialized countries agreeing to pay developing nations for the impacts of climate change that go beyond adaptation limits.

The U.S. and EU have signaled a willingness to discuss the topic at COP27 but resistance to a specific fund.

Kerry was careful not to commit to a specific funding mechanism at COP27, but rather to a continuing dialogue through 2023 and possibly 2024.

According to Axios, the US is saying: “We’re very concerned about the impacts of climate on all of these countries,” Kerry said of the developing nations, such as flood-ravaged Pakistan, seeking financial support in response to major climate disasters.

Kerry is blaming the US and EU for all climate catastrophes in every terror nation, every communist nation, in all authoritarian nations. He wants the middle class in the USA to pay for it.

COP27 is dangerous. These unelected bureaucrats have tremendous power in the Democrat Party.

