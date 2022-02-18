Trudeauites Begin Mass Arrests of White Citizens, Not Illegals, Indians, Minorities, Immigrants

Mass arrests began last night after several warnings by Trudeauites of severe consequences. The Freedom Convoy protesters knew they would be arrested but they are committed to fighting for freedom. It’s far more than simply vaccine mandates at this point that’s driving them.

UNJUSTin Trudeau’s crackdown on protests under an Emergencies Act order specifically exempts refugees, asylum seekers, immigrants, and other ethnic minorities. He’s gunning for white citizens.

The Canadian government’s Emergency Measures Regulations: SOR/2022-21 order bans people from taking part “in a public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace.”

However, the law does not apply to “any person in a class of persons whose presence in Canada, as determined by the Minister of Citizenship and Immigration or the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, is in the national interest.”

This includes Indians, refugees, immigrants, asylum seekers, and ‘protected temporary residents’.

Why are members of First Nations, refugees and temporary residents exempted from the prohibition to “participate in a public assembly that may reasonably be expected to lead to a breach of the peace” as part of the Emergencies Act regulations? https://t.co/pP2iDKz9wE pic.twitter.com/LPr8aWhVyh — Maxime Bernier (@MaximeBernier) February 17, 2022

CHARGES AGAINST THE ORGANIZERS

Two of the protest group’s organizers, Chris Barber and Tamara Lich, were among those arrested on Thursday evening.

A lawyer for the group, Keith Wilson, said Mr. Barber was arrested on allegations that included counseling to commit mischief and obstruction of justice. Ms. Lich was charged with counseling mischief, he added, as the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ottawa police declined to comment on the arrests of Mr. Barber and Ms. Lich. A representative said it did not have a number for total arrests on Thursday related to the protest.

On Thursday evening, after the arrests began, hundreds of protesters remained in the encampment area.

The Cabinet has approved the freezing of an undisclosed number of bank accounts, including savings, mortgages, credit cards belonging to Freedom Convoy truckers, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said happily yesterday. “Accounts have been frozen and more accounts will be frozen,” Freeland told reporters: “Consequences are real and they will bite.”

She is also getting their insurance canceled.

That is authoritarian brutality.

ENDING THE PROTEST

Police on Thursday also set up almost 100 checkpoints in downtown Ottawa to prevent people from entering the city’s core to join the encampment.

They also installed additional fencing near Parliament Hill and concrete barriers in some areas of the city and blocked off exits from the main highway into downtown.

Ottawa residents were fed up with the noise and clogged traffic downtown.

Ottawa residents were fed up with the noise and clogged traffic downtown. The truckers were annoyances so now they will go to prison, lose their life savings, their trucks, licenses, and more. The excuse for going fascist is they were warned.

This likely spells the end of the protest. If you’re a leftist and want to burn down churches, that would likely be okay.

WARMINGTON: Cold War-era East Berlin had armed checkpoints — now Ottawa does too https://t.co/KH6CbzYWIk Via @joe_warmington pic.twitter.com/uReU0iEIFe — Toronto Sun (@TheTorontoSun) February 18, 2022

LIVE FEED:

