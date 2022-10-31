True the Vote’s Catherine Englebrecht and Greg Phillips Arrested

According to an independent journalist Ivory Hecker, a federal judge Kenneth Hoyt ordered True the Vote’s Catherine Englebrecht and researcher Greg Phillips taken into custody for not releasing their confidential source’s name in a defamation case. The judge insisted the defamation case continue even though the CEO who sued was arrested for exactly what True the Vote accused him of doing – sending US voting records to China. [See the video below]

“Judge says he never got a straight answer on who was in the Dallas hotel room January 2021, and he doesn’t know how many people were there. Judge says the way Phillips and Engelbrecht talked suggests True the Vote did have access to the hacked computer data, though they deny it.“

Phillips and Englebrecht consider themselves journalists protecting a source and deny having the data.

It appears the arrests are a tyrannical overreach by a weaponized judicial system, but you decide.

Breaking: As ordered by Federal Judge Kenneth Hoyt, US Marshals have just taken into custody True the Vote’s Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips for contempt of court, due to their refusal to release the name of a confidential informant. — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) October 31, 2022

Judge says he never got a straight answer on who was in the Dallas hotel room January, 2021, and he doesn’t know how many people were there. Judge says the way Phillips and Engelbrecht talked suggests True the Vote did have access to the hacked computer data, though they deny it. — Ivory Hecker (@IvoryHecker) October 31, 2022

Ivory Hecker explains how this is tied to the Konnech CEO case. The CEO Eugene Yu sent election records to China for storage and has been charged. Yu had sued True the Vote for defamation before his arrest. You can read more about the story at this link.

Hecker said there were almost no media at the trial of this pertinent case. The report is stunning. Listen to the end. The defamation suit ignores the fact that voting information was stored in China and True the Vote was accurate. True the Vote is being punished with the continuation of the defamation lawsuit instead.

via Ivory Hecker

