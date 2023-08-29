Trump Arraignments and Trials Tie Up the 2024 Campaign Season

Donald Trump will be in court for the entire 2024 campaign season. Democrats made sure that would happen. He will be sued or charged if he tries to defend himself. That is what happened in the case of E. Jean Carroll.

We have an arraignment of Donald Trump and his allies in September. Fani Willis requested a trial for Donald Trump in October, Special Counsel Jack Smith is getting his pre-Super Tuesday trial date of March 4, and New York Soros DA Alvin Bragg is waiting in the wings. We also have the rape victim’s civil suit with no evidence coming back on January 15; New York Attorney General Letitia James is still investigating Donald Trump and has a civil case for his business dealings on October 2 and one for an alleged pyramid scheme on January 29.

All are held in far-left Democrat courts with juries that hate Trump.

Former President Donald Trump and 18 of his allies, indicted for allegedly conspiring to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results, will be arraigned Wednesday, Sept. 6, before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee.

Georgia Fulton Coounty Fani Willis, the proud daughter of a former Black Panther, is treating the 19 Republicans like the mob. The charges are Racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, and perjury.

All have denied wrongdoing.

The time of arraignments of the 19 defendants:

Donald Trump: 9:30 a.m.

Rudy Giuliani: 9:45 a.m.

John Eastman: 10 a.m.

Sidney Powell: 10:15 a.m.

Mark Meadows: 10:30 a.m.

Cathy Latham: 10:45 a.m.

Scott Hall: 11 a.m.

Kenneth Chesebro: 11:15 a.m.

Trevian Kutti: 11:30 a.m.

Harrison Floyd: 11:45 a.m

Jeffrey Clark: 1 p.m.

Stephen Lee: 1:15 p.m.

Jenna Ellis: 1:30 p.m.

Shawn Still: 1:45 p.m.

Ray Smith: 2 p.m.

David Shafer: 2:15 p.m.

Michael Roman: 2:30 p.m.

Bob Cheeley: 2:45 p.m.

Misty Hampton: 3 p.m.

Kenneth Chesebro requested a speedy trial and was granted one on Oct. 23rd. In light of that move, Fani Willis asked for an October 23 start date for all the defendants.

Judge McAfee only approved the early date for Mr. Chesebro.

Willis originally asked for March 4, the day before Super Tuesday, for his federal J6 trial. That was rejected, but special counsel Jack Smith got that one from Obama Judge Chutkan. This way, Donald Trump can sit in a D.C. court day after day instead of campaigning.

Fani Willis, who ran for office on the ‘get Trump’ ticket, and New York’s Soros DA Alvin Bragg can fight over the October Surprise trial.

There are other charges and potential charges still pending.

Democrats waited for election season to tie up Joe Biden’s opponent in trials using the Star Chamber January 6 Select Committee documents – the documents they didn’t destroy.

It looks a lot like election interference. Levrentiy Beria would be so proud.

