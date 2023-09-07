Trump Calls Out Pence for Making Up Stuff

Former President Trump slammed former Vice President Mike Pence for just making up ”false stories” now.

Pence said Trump called to “terminate” parts of the Constitution.

[Donald Trump was not trying to violate the Constitution. He was invoking the count act.]

“Was just watching Mike Pence make up stories about me, which are absolutely false,” Trump wrote Wednesday in a Truth Social post. “I never said for him to put me before the Constitution – I don’t talk that way, and wouldn’t even think to suggest it.”

While speaking in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence called on Republicans to reject the “siren song of populism” promoted by Trump and his followers. The former vice president argued that those who favor populism over conservatism erode constitutional norms, and pointed to Trump’s call last year to “terminate” parts of the Constitution, which the former president later tried to walk back.

What is he talking about? Trump’s MAGA message is conservative. Have you noticed none of the other candidates have a MAGA message?

Trump said Pence “failed badly on calling out voter fraud” in the 2020 presidential election. [He also did a terrible job on the COVID panel.]

In a separate post Wednesday, Trump called out the former vice president for going to the “dark side” ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

“For 7 years Mike Pence only spoke well of me. Now he’s decided to go to the ‘Dark Side.’ Why didn’t he do this years before, just like why didn’t DOJ [Department of Justice] and Deranged Jack Smith bring these fake indictments three years ago,” Trump wrote. “Why did they wait until the middle of my campaign where I am beating DeSanctiminouoius and all others badly, and beating Biden in almost every Poll?”

The Hill claims he’s differentiating himself as a traditional conservative, but he’s only proving his establishment creds.

