Trump Calls Out Pence for Making Up Stuff

Former President Trump slammed former Vice President Mike Pence for just making up ”false stories” now.
Pence said Trump called to “terminate” parts of the Constitution.
[Donald Trump was not trying to violate the Constitution. He was invoking the count act.]
“Was just watching Mike Pence make up stories about me, which are absolutely false,” Trump wrote Wednesday in a Truth Social post. “I never said for him to put me before the Constitution – I don’t talk that way, and wouldn’t even think to suggest it.”
While speaking in New Hampshire on Wednesday, Pence called on Republicans to reject the “siren song of populism” promoted by Trump and his followers. The former vice president argued that those who favor populism over conservatism erode constitutional norms, and pointed to Trump’s call last year to “terminate” parts of the Constitution, which the former president later tried to walk back.
What is he talking about? Trump’s MAGA message is conservative. Have you noticed none of the other candidates have a MAGA message?
Trump said Pence “failed badly on calling out voter fraud” in the 2020 presidential election. [He also did a terrible job on the COVID panel.]
In a separate post Wednesday, Trump called out the former vice president for going to the “dark side” ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
“For 7 years Mike Pence only spoke well of me. Now he’s decided to go to the ‘Dark Side.’ Why didn’t he do this years before, just like why didn’t DOJ [Department of Justice] and Deranged Jack Smith bring these fake indictments three years ago,” Trump wrote. “Why did they wait until the middle of my campaign where I am beating DeSanctiminouoius and all others badly, and beating Biden in almost every Poll?”
The Hill claims he’s differentiating himself as a traditional conservative, but he’s only proving his establishment creds.
One of the biggest problems of our is that people present their memories as facts and truth. It would seem Pence is not immune. If at the time he understood Trump to actually be saying ‘terminate parts of the constitution’, he should have clarified and nailed it down at the time. Instead it looks like he might have misunderstood and then ruminated over it a considerable amount of time letting it grow into something that now seems awful to him.
Pence’s failure to make sure he correctly understood what Trump said at the time (“Donald, am I hearing your correctly, you want to terminate parts of the constitution?”) demonstrates, not that he is a liar, but that he is a very poor listener and is now a poor communicator.
In my life time I have been attacked with accusations of having done or said things that are completely contradictory to my nature and my beliefs. My wife and I would laugh at the stupidity of those accusing, but that did not mean that those people weren’t causing severe damage to the things we were seeking to accomplish.
I would imagine Trump, like m, would be highly incensed that someone I trusted would so completely mis-chracterize me. What is worse, when one tries to explain how the charge has to be wrong, then were area charged with lying and covering up.
I am glad that M. Dowling reported on the issue that that she did so with respect for Trump the accused.
In a sense, Pence is now doing, for whatever reason, what Jack Smith is trying to do, make Trump seem to be the opposite of the man that he is at heart.
Until Mike Pence is willing to answer the gold coin handoff and elbow bump with Pelosi on January 6, 2020, he needs to drink up on a nice tall cold glass of SHUT THE HELL UP!
https://www.tiktok.com/@notrdiv/video/7243236820132039978?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc
(Aside, for a little chuckle, notice the man giving the coins to Pence with his nose uncovered by his mask.)