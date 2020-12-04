Potential ballot stuffer identified

During the November 3rd vote counting, a woman pulled suitcases of ballots out from under a table after Republican observers were told to go home by election officials. Four counters said they were done for the night. After the four people pulled the suitcases out, they counted for about four more hours sans Republican observers.

Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room while four people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/o6cxiCxVP5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2020

A Trump volunteer lawyer identified the vote counter who provided suitcase ballots. She is the daughter of vote counter Ruby Freeman.

National File found more and reported: In an October 26 Facebook live stream, Freeman said “Y’all want to know who my new supervisor is? It’s my daughter.” She added that “I just do what she say do and it’s her show baby, it’s her show.”

Via National File

Freeman identified her daughter on the November 2 edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, writing that she, as “Supervisor of registration,” was “giving that look to the employees.” She added, “Mommie is so proud of you.” Freeman’s daughter can be seen with long, blonde dreadlocks that are dark at the roots in the photo.

Freeman stated that another election worker had complained about the instructions Freeman gave her at the direction of “a supervisor,” potentially her daughter.

In a November 3 Facebook post, Freeman wrote “A lady had a problem with me telling her what a supervisor told me to tell her yesterday. This morning, lo and behold, out of nowhere, she came to give me a hug. You already know the end of that story. Judas, I’m not Jesus. Don’t play. I blamed it on Social distancing.”

Five people with the fate of the nation in their hands:

Watch this all the way through, I filmed this at 11 p.m. November 3rd and knew it would be important https://t.co/g0ckzdquZI pic.twitter.com/fJUHP4gjMH — Steve B SOF (@BeyondSOF) December 3, 2020

What is she going to tell CNN?

In this clip, Ms. Freeman says, “I’m gonna tell CNN, okay, don’t say nothing, Nelson, look…Okay, so that’s what’s going on in Fulton County, voter registration.” She is showing Nelson, boxes, containers filled with ballots, and ballots piled on tables.

Another oddity, unrelated:

Man having a tantrum at the polls. https://t.co/u8g5KbKOve via @YouTube

Is this the same guy from the video that’s circulating where he’s taking the possibly UBS drive from #RubyFreeman and her Daughter?? Looks like him and the same jacket is on the back of his chair!! — Patriot4151 (@patriot4151) December 4, 2020