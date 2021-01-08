Trump Concedes Election in Video Message

President Trump conceded the election to President-elect Joe Biden in an overnight Twitter video.



Trump began his video message by condemning the violence at the Capitol. He said he was “outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem.” The president went on to say that those who participated in the acts of violence “do not represent our country.”



In addition, Trump called for reform in election laws “to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters.”



Following certification of the election by Congress, Trump promised that the “new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th.” He added, “My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power.”



Trump ended his address by telling his supporters that “our incredible journey is only now just beginning.”



Twitter blocked Trump from the social media platform the day before. Facebook issued a temporary freeze, but has since indefinitely banned the president from posting on both Facebook and Instagram.



Facebook plans to bar Trump from posting on its platform at least until after the inauguration. Twitter is considering a similar ban.



It’s unclear whether social media platforms will also ban conservatives who support President Trump.





Image from: ksat.com

Related