Trump Joins TikTok, Hits 1M Followers in Hours

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Donald Trump joined TikTok despite many Republicans wanting to ban it. He also wanted to ban it previously and hasn’t said why he changed his mind. His numbers are soaring with thousands every minute.

TikTok is the fifth most popular app in the world with 1.5 billion active users. At 6:30 am ET, Donald Trump doubled Biden-Harris fans to 641,000 followers in three hours.

  • 8:35, he had 969.2K followers.
  • 8:39, and he reached 972.8K followers.
  • 8:40, it was 882.3K;
  • 8:44, 988.5K;
  • 8:46, 992.8 K.
  • 8:50 1M

He has 1.1M likes at 8:46. Biden is still at 335.3K.

Here’s one influencer who doesn’t care about woke sponsorships:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments