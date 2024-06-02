Trump Joins TikTok, Hits 1M Followers in Hours

Donald Trump joined TikTok despite many Republicans wanting to ban it. He also wanted to ban it previously and hasn’t said why he changed his mind. His numbers are soaring with thousands every minute.

TikTok is the fifth most popular app in the world with 1.5 billion active users. At 6:30 am ET, Donald Trump doubled Biden-Harris fans to 641,000 followers in three hours.

8:35, he had 969.2K followers.

8:39, and he reached 972.8K followers.

8:40, it was 882.3K;

8:44, 988.5K;

8:46, 992.8 K.

8:50 1M

He has 1.1M likes at 8:46. Biden is still at 335.3K.

Here’s one influencer who doesn’t care about woke sponsorships:

Jon Dawson Is A TikTok Influencer With 920k Followers. He Says He Doesn’t Care About His Brand Partnerships, He Doesn’t Care About Losing All His Income, He Is Speaking Out For Donald Trump “I’m for sure voting Trump 2024. Ain’t no question in the world, dude. I am voting Trump… pic.twitter.com/UceNgp7m16 — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 1, 2024

