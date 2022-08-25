Trump Obstruction of Justice Memo Is Released

The nine-page memo that then-attorney general Bill Barr used to release Donald Trump from obstruction of justice charges is released. Two of the most senior officials of the DOJ told Barr that Trump’s threats to fire Mueller and other outbursts that witnesses viewed as hostile or unhelpful didn’t amount to a case that would be brought up under the standards set.

“Having reviewed the Report in light of the governing legal principles, and the Principles of Federal Prosecution, we conclude that none of those instances would warrant a prosecution for obstruction of justice, without regard to the constitutional constraint on bringing such an action against a sitting president,” the assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, Steven Engel, and Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General Edward O’Callaghan wrote in the March 24, 2019, memo.

That will disappoint the Left.

The memo was released as a result of CREW’s FOIA lawsuit. CREW is a left-leaning watchdog.

Memo to Barr on Trump Obstruction of Justice

Related