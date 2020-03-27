Trump orders GM to make ventilators as people die in ER waiting room in Elmhurst Hospital

The President has ordered General Motors to make ventilators as the critical need rises in New York, especially New York City. GM was waffling and kept delaying. They also said it would be done at a premium cost. Trump turned around and said he wants them now!

GM was wasting time with negotiations so the President ordered HHS to order them to make ventilators.

“Our negotiations with GM regarding its ability to supply ventilators have been productive, but our fight against the virus is too urgent to allow the give-and-take of the contracting process to continue to run its normal course,” Trump said in a statement. “GM was wasting time. Today’s action will help ensure the quick production of ventilators that will save American lives.”

People are dying in the emergency room waiting for beds in Elmhurst. Some patients are found dead in their rooms while doctors are helping other patients, the NY Times reported.

In several hours on Tuesday, Dr. Ashley Bray performed chest compressions at Elmhurst Hospital Center on a woman in her 80s, a man in his 60s and a 38-year-old who reminded the doctor of her fiancé. All had tested positive for the coronavirus and had gone into cardiac arrest. All eventually died. Another 30-year old man was alone and was terrified when he was vented. They found his mother ill from Coronavirus in another hospital. The staff couldn’t get in touch with anyone to help him.

Thirteen people died in one day in Elmhurst hospital this week. All the hospitals in New York City are almost overwhelmed.

Elmhurst hospital is moving regular patients to other hospitals so they can dedicate the hospital to Cov-19 patients.

A 1000-bed hospital ship will arrive soon from Norfolk and it’s equipped to take regular patients. There is talk of hotels and arenas being converted into temporary medical centers. Six 250-bed make-shift hospitals are being erected.

Two city hospitals have filled up their morgues.

Doctors from all fields have been called to work on coronavirus victims.

The supplies are trickling in and at Mt. Sinai, some nurses are wearing garbage bags for protection until supplies arrive.

The line outside of Elmhurst Hospital has not eased up.