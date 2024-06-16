Tyrannical Eu Chief Wants Europeans Vaccinated Against “Disinformation”

Authoritarian Ursula von der Leyen, who is a member of the CONSERVATIVE party of Germany, has called for the EU population to be “vaccinated” against “disinformation.”

It is censorship like we’ve never seen before. She wants Europeans to get only one version of events. Ursula wants the version she and her fellow bureaucrats determine to be valid.

Tyrannical Ursula wants to “build up societal immunity around information manipulation because research has shown that pre-bunking is much more successful than debunking. Pre-bunking is basically the opposite of debunking.

“In short, prevention is preferable to cure.

“Perhaps, if you think of information manipulation as a virus. Instead of treating an infection once it has taken hold, that is debunking. iI is much better to vaccinate so that the body is inoculated.

“Pre-bunking is the same approach because disinformation relies on people passing it on to others.

“It is essential that people know what malign information’s influence is and what the techniques are that are behind it. And as the knowledge goes up, our chances of being influenced go down. And that builds up the society, the real resilience that we will need.”

She even sounds like a Nazi. With these know-it-alls in charge, you won’t even get a chance to voice an opinion.

Watch her talk down to people:

Unelected EU Commission head, Ursula von der Leyen, calls for the EU population to be “vaccinated” against “disinformation”. It is basically censorship. She wants Europeans to only get one version of events, the version that she and her fellow bureaucrats determine to be valid.… pic.twitter.com/vnDHX0ckcT — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 15, 2024

Related