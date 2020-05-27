Trump responds to Twitter putting warning labels on his opinions

As we have reported, Twitter is now putting warning labels on some of Trump’s tweets, specifically the ones about mail-in ballot fraud. In fact, the President was only offering his opinion so they are warning you against his considered opinion.

President Trump has now responded, accusing Twitter of stifling his free speech and interfering in the 2020 election.

He wrote, “@Twitter is now interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election. They are saying my statement on Mail-In Ballots, which will lead to massive corruption and fraud, is incorrect, based on fact-checking by Fake News CNN and the Amazon Washington Post. Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!”

We don’t know what he has in mind but we hope it’s an executive order, not just a lawsuit.

Twitter wrote that Trump ‘falsely’ claimed that everyone in California will get a ballot, falsely since only registered voters will receive them. However, anyone who has a driver’s license in California gets them as part of the Motor Voter Act. Also, they have hundreds of thousands of ineligible voters on the rolls who they refuse to take off. It is literally, almost everyone.

In addition, there are 3.5 million+ more registered voters than adults in the USA since states won’t clean up their voter rolls. Lots of potential for fraud when these dead or relocated or foreign people get their ballots.

Dorsey’s ‘fact-checkers’ wittingly missed the point. The point is it’s a mass mailing subject to incredible fraud. It’s ballot harvesting on steroids. There was a time Democrats admitted it.

In any case, mail-in voting is corrupt. Jimmy Carter said it, Jerry Nadler said it, so did Wasserman-Schultz.

Watch:

FLASHBACK: Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz worried about “chaos” with mail-in ballots, signature fraud. Visit https://t.co/LgzimR6UWg to learn more.pic.twitter.com/5QlBAsGe62 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 8, 2020

The potential for ‘rigged elections’, as Trump put it, is massive. As a detective who broke an absentee ballot case back in 2012 in Southern Florida that resulted in arrests and sentences stated, “absentee ballots are the Holy Grail to fraudsters.” And I think in this case it starts with voter registration fraud.