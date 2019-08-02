Trump & Russia Have Driven Washington Post Editors Insane

A Washington Post article by a writer named Deena Prichep is absurdly titled, Even one of Trump’s favorite foods has a hidden Russia connection. In the article, she ties a food Donald Trump likes to Russia, suggesting it’s why he likes it. The food is the all-American hamburger.

Prichep calls herself a journalist and cookbook co-author.

“It’s high summer — hamburger season,” the article starts off.

“The char, the fat, the squishy perfection of processed bread sopping up the overflowing juices — doesn’t it somehow seem like Americans’ birthright? There’s a reason that President Trump chose to serve hamburgers — twice — as an all-American feast for some all-American championship college football players.

“But peel back the oil-spattered pages of history, and you’ll find that the sandwich so closely aligned with the stars and stripes was once also embraced by the hammer and sickle. (Yep, like so much about this current administration, even Trump’s beloved hamburgers have surprising ties to Russia.)”

In the article, she also mentions a Russian who noticed Trump likes hamburgers.

That was it on the covert Russian connection to Trump so cleverly uncovered by the cooking co-author.

In general, the article was written to bore people to death, but it does point to the fact that WaPo editors have lost their proverbial minds.

Prichep is not trying to even say the Russians invented it, she just concocted this nonsensical connection to the Soviets who apparently liked hamburgers and blah, blah, blah.

There are McDonald’s in Russia, you know. That must mean McDonald’s owners are Russian operatives.

If anyone cares about the hamburger origins, it’s not in any way connected to Russia. German immigrants served the Hamburg Steak when they arrived in the 1800s

The Hamburg Steak is beef that was minced or chopped and combined with garlic, onions, salt, and pepper, then grilled or fried.

In 1837, New York’s Delmonico’s restaurant offered a Hamburg Steak on its first menu. At 10 cents it was the most expensive item, twice the cost of pork chops, veal cutlets, and roast beef.

The only difference between Hamburg Steaks and hamburgers is the bun.

A small town in Texas claims the original hamburger, bun and all.

They’re all Russians. Germans are Russian puppets and so are the people in the small Texas town.

White Castle was the first fast-food hamburger restaurant, opened in 1921 and — you guessed it — they’re Russian puppets.

The hamburger is global so that could mean the Russians are EVERYWHERE!