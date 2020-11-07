Trump says “this election is far from over,” Giuliani says, “networks don’t get to decide…”

President Trump will not concede the election and believes he won it by a lot. That’s his belief and he’s allowed to have that opinion.

There are questions about the election process and the legitimacy of the ballots. To find out if there is any fraud or incompetence, there has to be an investigation. He should pursue that and he is.

It may come as a surprise to the media, but they do not get to decide who won the election.

Statement from the President – no concession coming. Says more legal challenges coming. “The simple fact is this election is far from over.” pic.twitter.com/NFEEaT2FHJ — Lauren Blanchard (@LaurenBlanch12) November 7, 2020

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Giuliani Goes Off

Rudy Giuliani held a presser which was scheduled before the media decided who the president will be and which the media is basically ignoring. He held it despite the media calling the election.

“All the networks thought Biden was going to win by 10%. Gee, what happened?”

“Come on, don’t be ridiculous,” he said. “Networks don’t get to decide elections. Courts do.”

Not only that, there are so “many unanswered questions.”

It is a ballsy move by the media since they don’t get to decide. Obviously, they have been pushing for Biden from day one, even though he’s probably mentally fit. They don’t care and never investigate his obvious mental issues.

Right Side Broadcasting covered it. Rudy comes in at about 22:04: