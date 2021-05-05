McConnell writes of his ‘grave concerns’ about the 1619 Project to Ed Secretary









Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell sent a letter to the Department of Education, objecting to the implementation of the 1619 Project in American schools.

The Project is a dishonest portrayal of U.S. history that is both anti-American and racist. It’s not all that different from the dark, communist Howard Zinn version.

The author, Nikole Hannah-Jones appeared on CNN to object. She actually claims her right to teach this fraudulent version of history is a free speech issue.

Hannah-Jones herself has admitted that the 1619 Project is not about history. It’s a way to control the narrative nationally.

THE LETTER

In McConnell’s letter to Secretary Cardona, he wrote that he was expressing his “grave concern’ with the department transforming history and Civics into a “politicized and divisive agenda…”

He encouraged Cardona to strengthen history and civics instead of “your Progressive Priorities double down on divisive, radical, and historically-dubious buzzwords and propaganda…”

McConnell noted that “Families did not ask for this divisive nonsense. Voters did not vote for it. Americans never decided our children should be taught that our country is inherently evil. If your Administration had proposed actual legislation instead of trying to do this quietly through the Federal Register, that legislation would not pass Congress.”

McConnell is absolutely correct.

FREE SPEECH ISSUE???

Hannah-Jones, the woman who has called white people “bloodsuckers,” gave a ridiculous response on CNN. She made it into a free speech issue and that’s truly a dishonest twisting of reality.

After talking about the intent of her project, she went into her spiel.

“In fact, what I say is that despite everything this country has done to Black Americans — that Black Americans have seen the worst of America, and yet still believe in its best,” she said.

Hannah-Jones said McConnell’s effort to censor her project is a “freedom of speech issue,” and she said she was surprised more free speech advocates weren’t denouncing the effort.

“This is not about the facts of history — it’s about trying to prohibit the teaching of ideas they don’t like,” she said.

It’s about trying to prevent lies created by Jones from being taught to children. The same way we don’t teach kids that dinosaurs and men roamed the earth together, we shouldn’t teach them the 1619 Project https://t.co/36oHbVbJS9 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 3, 2021

1619 Project creator @nhannahjones on efforts to ban making it part of school curriculums: “This is fundamentally a free speech issue … It’s not about the facts of history. It’s about trying to prohibit the teaching of ideas that they don’t like.” pic.twitter.com/GcP5GpY2eX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 3, 2021

