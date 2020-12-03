Trump suit kicked to lower court, donors named include FB CEO Zuckerberg

The Trump v. Evers lawsuit was rejected by the Wisconsin Supreme Court today, although they seem interested in the legal questions. They ruled in a 4-3 decision that it must still go through the lower courts’ process. They said the lower courts’ fact-finding would be important for the Wisconsin Supreme Court to have in place before reviewing the case.

Attorney Erick Kaardal, a former Minnesota Republican Party official, filed an earlier unsuccessful federal lawsuit in Wisconsin that attempted to block $6.3 million from being awarded to five heavily Democratic cities from the nonprofit Center for Technology and Civic Life is primarily funded by Zuckerberg and his wife. A judge tossed the lawsuit that argued the money amounted to bribery to bolster Democratic turnout in Green Bay, Kenosha, Madison, Milwaukee, and Racine.

NEW LAWSUIT

President Trump himself filed this lawsuit yesterday against the Wisconsin Elections Commission, in his personal capacity as a candidate for re-election as President of the United States. The suit alleges “unlawful and unconstitutional acts.”

Up Pops the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL).

The unlawful acts involve the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL), which came in from out of state to implement a new form of balloting in Wisconsin: unmanned, absentee ballot dropboxes “without the adequate or uniform chain of custody standards and security protocols contrary to the Wisconsin Election code.”

According to this lawsuit, the CTCL funded a plan by the mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities — Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Green Bay, and Racine — to use drop boxes. The mayors are also included in the suit. The Wisconsin Elections Commission adopted the dropbox plan for use throughout the state.

CTCL used to operate on a yearly budget of about $1 million but then got a whopping infusion of $350 million from Mark Zuckerberg.

Look at Who the Donors Are

The donors are hard-left totalitarians who call themselves Democrats.

Donors to the CTCL include Facebook, Google, and progressive organizations such as Rock The Vote, Democracy Fund, and the Voter Information Project, which after a few clicks tells us it is a member of “the Election Infrastructure Subsector Coordinating Council,” which after a few more clicks we find is part of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). You know, the same public-private agency within the Department of Homeland Security that Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic are members of.

“The United States Constitution prevents the rules in a Presidential Election from being changed at the last minute by unelected bureaucrats and local politicians who may have a more narrow interest in the outcome of the election,” said Attorney Bill Block, Trump’s lead counsel in the suit

The U.S. District Court of the Eastern District of Wisconsin will hear the case.

Time is running out. The Electoral College will vote to officially certify President-Elect Joe Biden as the winner on Dec. 14.

Zuckerberg wasn’t satisfied with using his platform to swing the election. He also threw money at the effort to make the voting process more porous.