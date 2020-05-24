Trump talks frankly to Sharyl Attkisson on Biden, ‘who doesn’t know he’s alive’

President Trump spoke frankly as he is wont to do during a wide-ranging interview with Sharyl Attkisson Sunday. He discussed the scandals, Democrats, the media, and senile Joe Biden. We took a section of the transcript that concerned Biden and the powerful party and media that back him. It’s stunning in its honesty. The media will go over the edge with this.

Sharyl: What do you think is Joe Biden’s strongest feature, as a competitor in politics?

President Trump: Well, I would have said experience, but he doesn’t really have experience because I don’t think he remembers what he did yesterday. So how is that experience? He’s been there a long time. He was never known as a smart person.

Sharyl: Pick one good thing.

President Trump: Ah.

Sharyl: Okay. What is his weakest point do you think?

President Trump: I can’t tell you. I mean, I’m really serious. He’s got many. I can talk about weak points all day long. First of all, he’s not mentally sharp enough to be president. He’s got China and he’s got all these countries. Russia.

I’ve been the worst thing that ever happened to Russia. Putin understands that. I get along with Putin, but he understands that. He probably doesn’t want me to win. I can tell you right now, except I think he likes me, but I’m sure he doesn’t want me to win. China doesn’t want me to win, but Biden doesn’t know, I mean, he doesn’t know he’s alive.

I’m against somebody. Think of it. I’m against somebody that can’t answer simple questions. I’ve never seen anything like it, but here’s what I am against. I’m against a very powerful party, the Democrats, and they can take this glass of water and say that’s your candidate.

I’m against a very powerful and very corrupt party. It’s a very corrupt party, the Democrats, and we caught them, but I’m against a very powerful party. And I’m against the real obstructionist, which is the media, because the media is corrupt in this country. It’s totally corrupt. Whether it’s a poll or a story, I do a good thing and I get a bad story. I do another good thing, I get a bad story, or I get no stories.

Ventilators, I did such a good job. I get no stories. The economy, I never got. When did you see me get good stories, prior to the plague coming in from China? When did you see me get a good story in the great job I’ve done with the economy? They never gave me a good and yet I was setting records. 142 times I had a new stock market record and you know what, I’m not so far from that again believe it or not. But if Biden gets in the market will crash.

President Trump is right about all of this. Biden doesn’t have long before his mind goes completely, you can see that can’t you?

The Democrat Party is rich and powerful, backed by communists and socialists. The media does their bidding. Of that, there is little doubt.

