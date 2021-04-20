Trump tells Hannity he is “beyond seriously considering a 2024 run”









Donald Trump sat down with Sean Hannity and said he will and is helping both the House and the Senate win back the House and the Senate. He believes Republicans will win back the House and perhaps the Senate, though it’s a little bit tougher. Last week, Marco Rubio told Greg Kelly, that DJT is “the most popular and most influential Republican in America.”

ARE YOU RUNNING

“Are you running again in 2024? Hannity asked Trump during an exclusive, sit-down interview.

“I am looking at it very seriously, beyond seriously,” Trump said.

What would he do differently?

He said he fought off corrupt investigations inspired by Democrats, one was paid for by Hillary Clinton. It sounds like he would be able to deal with that better this time around.

Watch:

NO ONE CAN BEAT HIM

Speaking with Greg Kelly on Newsmax last week, Marco Rubio, describing his relationship with Donald Trump as one of mutual respect, said he would not run if Trump is running.

“He hasn’t made that decision. It’s still a long way down the road, but if Donald Trump decides to run in 2024 again, he’s going to be the Republican nominee, and I think almost everyone that I’ve talked to would agree with that.”

Rubio called Donald Trump “the most popular and most influential Republican in America.”

Watch:

