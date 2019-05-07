Trump warns of “Harsh Measures” over Democrats & the border

President Trump tweeted a warning to the Democrats in Congress this morning, explaining that they “must vote to close the terrible loopholes at the Southern Border. If not, harsh measures will have to be taken.”

It’s not clear what the harsh measures are, but we are pretty sure the Democrats won’t close the loopholes. First of all, they don’t care about the negatives of unfettered illegal immigration, those are votes. Secondly, they are too dug in, and can’t give in.

Democrats in Congress must vote to close the terrible loopholes at the Southern Border. If not, harsh measures will have to be taken! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2019

The President’s options include more emergency actions, like closing the border. He might have additional rules he will try to put in place.

Something has to be done and soon. This invasion is unsustainable.

As Rep. Crenshaw said, a country has “the right to protect its sovereignty” and “we have no effective control of our border.” [Transnational gangs have control]

Every country has the right to protect its sovereignty. Right now, we don’t. We have no effective control of our border. Our good intentions have led to a failed system that encourages human trafficking and abuse of the asylum process. Full clip: https://t.co/UYZ7EvxtbH pic.twitter.com/K9j3ohpu2J — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) May 7, 2019

IRRATIONAL

Look at some of the responises from the Twitter sewer.

If you are a parent and you are not sickened by Trump’s actions and threats, then I have no words for you. An immigrant child’s life and wellbeing is just as valuable as any American child’s. Humanity must stand up against this hateful man. — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2019

In other words… “If Democrats don’t give me what I want, I will take it out on babies and immigrant children seeking refuge in the United States” — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2019

What F**king scares me is that hundreds of kids have been separated from their parents and may never see them again. How can things get any more harsh than that? Humility over politics, PLEASE! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) May 7, 2019

Democrats in Congress, blah blah blah. didn’t you declare your big national emergency? didn’t you requisition funds? haven’t you constantly bragged about how the wall is already being built? (fact check: it isn’t.) so why are you still whining, President Bellyache McWhinypants? — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) May 7, 2019

THE WALL IS GETTING BUILT BUT THAT NEEDS TO BE ACCELERATED,LORD TRUMP IS DOING ALL THE WORK BY HIMSELF!!! pic.twitter.com/4cHieaUFGy — The Church of Trumpology® (@RealTCOT) May 7, 2019

Hi I am Donald Trump.

I got millions from my dad and he bailed me out several times, but I like to tell people that I am self-made. If you need me I’ll be golfing or watching Fox & Friends. — Tommy Campbell (@MrTommyCampbell) May 7, 2019

Why couldn’t the Republicans do this while they were a majority in both the House and Senate? I’ll tell you why: Because Donald Trump has no vision, no plan, and no understanding of how to do anything that matters. — Bill Adler (@billadler) May 7, 2019

Instead of worrying about the boogeyman at the Southern Border, why don’t you focus on the real threat, Russian interference in the 2020 election. Because a real US president would care about protecting our democracy, that is unless they were working w/the Russians to destroy it — WTFGOP? Jail For #Individual1 (@DogginTrump) May 7, 2019