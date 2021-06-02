Trump was right! Study shows Hydroxychloroquine works and people died

Hydroxychloroquine for use with COV patients is still banned in hospitals across the country but not for almost anything else. You can use it for literally anything else.
How many lives could have been saved by the drug? A prominent physician said the number would be staggering, more than 100,000 easily.
The media, social media, and partisan scientists let people die.
Collateral damage as part of the Long March to burn it all down by any means necessary.
Follow the money, no money to be made with Hydroxychloroquine
If HCQ was dangerous, I would not have been taking it for 16 YEARS! Even though I am considered to be in the high risk range, throughout this whole fiasco, I’ve not even had a sniffle. My endocrinologist and rheumatologist have both said that HCQ is what has kept me covid-free. The reason they are trying to keep people away from it is because those nay-sayers can’t make money off it. It no longer has an active patent which means any drug company can make it. Because of that, it is inexpensive. It also has a 60+ year safety record. But most of all, it works. The drugs that fauci is pushing are ones he can make money off of because he is one of the patent holders. Follow the money. Always, follow the money.