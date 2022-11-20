Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated, Mr. Musk announced on Twitter this evening. Mr. Musk suggested the poll was his version of Occam’s Razor.

He said there were 15,085,458 votes; 51.8% voted to reinstate Donald Trump, and 48.2% voted against it. About an hour before the poll closed, Mr. Musk said 134 million saw the poll.

Will the rest of the Twitter staff bolt? He’ll have five people working for him. Some of the advertisers said they wouldn’t place ads if Trump returned.

As for Donald Trump, before the decision was made, he said he liked Mr. Musk, but he has his own TruthSocial and will continue posting on it.

The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei. https://t.co/jmkhFuyfkv — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 20, 2022

Related