Bill Barr: AG Seems to Have “Basis for Legitimately Indicting” DJT

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said the Department of Justice seems to “have the basis for legitimately indicting” his ex-boss, former President Donald Trump. Someone should indict Bill Bar for letting Antifa and Black Lives Matter run amok. He did nothing when they were burning down a church and historic building, rampaging through cities, and attacking the police.

Bill Barr worked for the Bush-Cheney regime, and he could be one of their operatives.

Merrick Garland announced on Friday that he would hand over his investigation of Donald Trump to partisan Jack Smith, another sleazy lawyer.

Smith is a hired hitman and has a history of doing it.

AG GARLAND SEEMS TO HAVE THE BASIS FOR INDICTING TRUMP

Appearing on Friday’s Firing Line on PBS, Barr stated that from the outside, the DOJ appears to have what it needs to indict Trump over the classified documents.

“In your view, is there ever a circumstance where you think it’s appropriate to indict a former president,” host Margaret Hoover asked.

“Oh, yes,” Barr said. “If a former president commits a crime, you know, especially a serious crime, they should be indicted for it. If the Department of Justice can show that these were indeed very sensitive documents, which I think they probably were, and also show that the president consciously was involved in misleading the department, deceiving the government, and playing games after he had received the subpoena for the documents, those are serious charges. That’s serious.”

Hoover asked, “That’s a serious enough crime?”

He responded, “Well, I’ve said that I personally think that they probably have the basis for legitimately indicting the [former] president. I don’t know; I’m speculating. But given what’s gone on, I think they probably have the evidence that would check the box. They have the case.”

Barr also said a prosecution has to be looked at in terms of what it will do for the country.

“DESPICABLE” TRUMP

Former AG William Barr called DonaldTrump’s treatment of Mike Pence surrounding January 6th “despicable.”

“The vice president was as loyal as you could be… At the end, the president tried to bully him into doing something that was insane.”

“I would not cast my vote just based on their character,” says former Trump AG William Barr. “I would look at the impact on the United States and what it means for the country.” “Some of our great presidents have not been moral exemplars.”

BAD CANDIDATES

Barr also said, “The reason our republic is in jeopardy is because we are not throwing up the best and the brightest for these offices,” former AG William Barr says of both parties’ recent nominees.

“We’re not giving the American people good choices.”

One thing is certain, he was a bad candidate and a bad choice.

