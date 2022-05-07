Trump’s a Hit in PA, Dr. Oz – Not So Much

During the rally in Greensburg, Pennsylvania last night, Donald Trump called the Biden Disinformation Governance Board, “A chilling and un-American power grab”. Disbanding it will be his top priority.

“We will immediately terminate Joe Biden’s so-called disinformation governing board,” Trump said at a Pennsylvania rally Friday.

TRUMP: “We will immediately terminate Joe Biden’s so-called ‘disinformation governing board’ – how about that one? A chilling and un-American power grab that we will not allow to stand.” #TrumpRally pic.twitter.com/uCJxcjkVmv — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 7, 2022

He spent the first 7 minutes on incompetent Biden who couldn’t run a hot dog stand, and the radical leftists running the government.

First 7 minutes of the Trump rally in PA (05/06/22). Discussing INCOMPETENT Biden and the radical leftists who couldn’t run a hotdog stand if you gave it to them.🔥 Clip 3 of 3 pic.twitter.com/iehzksUWP0 — 🇺🇸 ʟᴇғᴛ ᴄᴏᴀˢᴛ ᴠᴀɢʀᴀɴᴛ 🇺🇸 Don’t say happy😁 (@Baklava_in_CA) May 7, 2022

It was pouring rain which kept the crowd numbers down, along with Dr. Oz and an appearance by the Johnson’s of J&J vaccine.

DR. OZ WAS NOT RECEIVED ENTHUSIASTICALLY

Mr. Trump was in Pennsylvania stumping for Dr. Mehmet Oz, a candidate for the Senate, but Dr. Oz is not very popular with a significant number of GOP voters. His unfavorables are at 41%.

Dr. Oz told the rally goers on Friday evening that Republicans are “walking into this culture war knife fights with index cards”.

“Index cards don’t work there, you’ve got to go in there with your fists sometimes – metaphorically,” he said.

Oz received a mixed but tepid response from the pro-Trump crowd. Some booed him every time Donald Trump mentioned his name.

Trump recruited newly elected Senate GOP candidate in Ohio J.D. Vance to tee up Oz’s remarks.

Both Vance and Oz were endorsed by Trump but not the favored candidate of voters ahead of primary election day

Pennsylvania’s primary election is on May 17 and many voters are still undecided.

Dr. Oz is very unpopular compared to the other candidates running. His unfavorables are at 41% and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo thinks he could be a national security threat unless he explains his ties to Turkey.

Oz, who is US-born voted in a 2018 Turkish election. His parents came from Turkey.

He said he would renounce his Turkish citizenship if elected.

🚨🚨🚨 What a bombshell… Mehmet Oz voted in Turkey’s 2018 election, then lied and said he has “never been politically involved in Turkey in any capacity.” Now we’re supposed to trust Oz when he claims he didn’t vote for his pal Erdogan? https://t.co/jGM046ePLs #PAsen — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) May 4, 2022

Many see Dr. Oz as a hack. Jack Posobiec said he completely flipped on Roe v. Wade to run in a state he didn’t live in.

Here is @DrOz saying he opposes pro-life legislation He completely flipped on Roe v Wade to run for office in a state he never lived in Complete hack pic.twitter.com/R8qizhA7M5 — Ultra Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 6, 2022

Many believe Donald Trump made a mistake in backing Dr. Oz. Drew Hernandez represents a significant faction who view Dr. Oz as a plant. They could be wrong.

Dr. Oz is a plant pic.twitter.com/GbDkaf2spI — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) May 7, 2022

Dr. Oz is green.

What the hell did I just listen to? Dr. Oz is a joke 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hhhsFOANtE — Ultra MAGA Mule George (@BehizyTweets) May 6, 2022

